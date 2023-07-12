Sikkim: Landslide kills man in Dzongu

Gangtok: A 40-year-old man was killed in a landslide in North Sikkim on Wednesday, police said.
The landslide triggered by heavy rains took place Lingzya village in Dzongu, Mangan District, they added.
The body has been recovered and handed over to his family after post-mortem, they said.
The landslide occurred on Wednesday morning at about 8:30 am following heavy rainfall.
