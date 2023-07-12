NAMCHI: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay has ordered an ‘independent judicial inquiry’ into the mysterious death of Padam Gurung, the student leader who reportedly died after falling into a drain on the night of June 27. The CM was visiting the deceased’s residence in Chuba Perbing village in Namchi district on Wednesday.

Expressing sorrow at the death of Padam Gurung, the Chief Minister said, “Even after all the investigation that has happened, I have assured the family here that there will be a judicial inquiry led by a retired judge of the Sikkim High Court, who will form an independent committee. Judicial inquiry will be carried out.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The State government has deputed Sikkim Police to carry out every possible investigation on the issue, the Chief Minister said.

“If there is someone behind the death, we should not leave them, they should be punished. Such a punishment should be given that even though Padam Gurung will never return, his family feels that justice has been served. Such is our effort towards this investigation,” said the CM.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident on June 27, Namchi district Superintendent of Police Manish Verma was transferred out. Speaking on the transfer of the SP, Golay said, “It was on public request that the previous SP was changed; there is a new team in place now entirely. But even if current team in place have received the recent transfer order, they have been directed to not be allowed to leave for their new posing until the investigation is complete. The SP was transferred after grievances from public that he was not good at addressing the public. Thereafter we brought in a new Sikkimese SP, who was previously posted in North Sikkim.”

Giving strength to the Sikkim Police’s investigation so far, the Chief Minister stated, “It was an extensive investigation, so when it reaches the Court, there is no mistake made. If the Court doesn’t find concrete evidence, they will dispose off the case. There were many opinions that the investigation carried out was not satisfactory, so we formed the special investigation team. This is being overseen by Special DGP Akshaya Sachdeva. We transferred the SP thereafter and now there is a new team, which will need some time to investigate. A proper investigation not just an enquiry, so if anyone is behind his death, we will not leave them.”

On the report that the state government has received in the case so far, Golay said, “So far the report I have received is only half, so I cannot be an expert in the case. Once the Sikkim Police completes total investigation, only then the government receives the report. We cannot give half reports, as the case might change later. Once Sikkim Police completes its report, the independent judiciary committee will conduct the inquiry, and only then the government will get the final report, and it will be made public. The government is carrying out its duty by forming committee to investigate. There is no one that the government has to favour. Anyone behind Padam Gurung’s death must be punished.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Highlighting a previous meeting with Padam Gurung, CM shared, “A week before the incident on June 27, Padam Gurung and other students had called on me with the intention of extending invitation for the upcoming annual college fest. I had urged him to come with the Principal and other staffs of the Namchi Government College. They had come as a team of 8-9 SRC members along with their Principal. I had given consent to come and if necessary the government would help them, urging them to carry out the fest in a grand manner.”

Along with the Chief Minister, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s students wing also paid respects to Pawan Gurung and his family.

Also Read | Sikkim: CM Golay inaugurates training centre for cricket players

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









