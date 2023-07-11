Gangtok: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police apprehended an imposter posing as a Lieutenant Colonel of Indian Army from Salugara area in Siliguri, West Bengal on Monday.

Based on specific input provided by TriShakti Corps, a joint operation was carried out by Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The apprehended individual, identified as Dalchand Verma and son of Late Parchand Verma, is a resident of Lower MG Marg in Sikkim’s Gangtok.

The suspect was involved in fake recruitment and forgery of documents, a press release for Indian Army stated.

The police recovered a mobile phone, blank forms for enrolment in Indian Army and a photocopy of own UID card.

Also Read | Sikkim: IRB Jawan missing since 2 days, found dead in Geyzing

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









