Gangtok: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police apprehended an imposter posing as a Lieutenant Colonel of Indian Army from Salugara area in Siliguri, West Bengal on Monday.
Based on specific input provided by TriShakti Corps, a joint operation was carried out by Siliguri Metropolitan Police.
The apprehended individual, identified as Dalchand Verma and son of Late Parchand Verma, is a resident of Lower MG Marg in Sikkim’s Gangtok.
The suspect was involved in fake recruitment and forgery of documents, a press release for Indian Army stated.
The police recovered a mobile phone, blank forms for enrolment in Indian Army and a photocopy of own UID card.
