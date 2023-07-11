Sikkim: CM Golay inaugurates training centre for cricket players

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay inaugurated the Centre of Excellence at the Sikkim Cricket Ground in Mining, Pakyong district, located approximately 40 km from Gangtok.

The facility includes a Club House, Rain Water Reservoir, and Cafe Offside, with the aim of nurturing and training young cricket enthusiasts by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, training facilities, sports science support, and guidance from coaches and staff.

The concept of the Centre of Excellence was proposed by the chief minister during the finals of the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) Men’s A Division tournament in March 2023.

Golay, who previously served as the sports minister, recalled the existence of a girls’ cricket academy during his tenure from 2007 to 2010, and expressed his desire to revive it.

Since its inauguration on June 15, the Centre of Excellence has already welcomed 24 exceptional young talents from Sikkim, comprising 12 boys and 12 girls, who have been selected from across the state.

During the inauguration ceremony, Golay addressed cricket enthusiasts and residents of the Pakyong district, assuring his support for budding cricketers in the state. He expressed his belief that Sikkim would produce cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, emphasising that individuals from Sikkim could achieve remarkable success in the field of cricket.

The chief minister also acknowledged the historical significance of the Sikkim Cricket Association, which was established in 1987. He recognised the contributions made by numerous presidents and executive bodies over the course of 36 years, highlighting the progress and growth of cricket in Sikkim.

Reflecting on his own involvement with SICA, Golay shared that when he served as the sports minister from 2004 to 2009, the current SICA President, Tika Subba, approached him to become the president of the association.

Despite facing challenges, such as controversies surrounding the mining ground’s lease, Golay’s efforts as the sports minister ensured the renewal of the lease, which had been at risk during his time in opposition.

Golay mentioned the legal case filed by SICA in the Sikkim High Court to seek recognition and financial assistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The court ruled in favour of SICA, granting Sikkim BCCI membership and an annual financial assistance of Rs. 50 lakh.

Golay further said, “In 2007, girls cricket academy we started out of contributions. Many of them went on to be part of the National Cricket Academy playing in Ranji trophy matches.”

It is to be noted that in compliance with the guidelines set by the Central Ground Water Authority, SICA has installed water storage and recharge systems facilitating effective conservation of rainwater, which is crucial for maintaining grass pitches, he informed.

