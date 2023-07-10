Sikkim: IRB Jawan missing since 2 days, found dead in Geyzing

Gangtok: A 29-year-old Indian Reserve Batallion Jawan, identified as Passang Tshering Bhutia, was found dead on Monday. His body was found along with his scooter, floating in a stream near St. Mary’s School.
The deceased, an Upper Kyongsa resident, had been missing for the past two days from Geyzing district.
Bhutia, a resident of Upper Kyongsa Gyalshing, was returning home on a three-day leave but failed to reach his destination. He was last seen on the evening of July 8 and was reportedly riding a red scooter with the registration number SK-04-0708.
However, his whereabouts remained unknown until his lifeless body was found on Monday morning.
The Geyzing Police Station has initiated an investigation into the matter and filed a General Missing Diary entry to document the case and gather relevant information.
