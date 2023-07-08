Gangtok: Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Vidyarthi Morcha, on Saturday questioned the principal of Namchi Government College for allegedly ignoring a verbal complaint made by the student representative days before the death of Padam Gurung.

The SDF questioned the college’s anti-ragging stand over Gurung who allegedly faced harassment from fellow students, as video of which went viral video on social media.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, SDF Vidyarthi Morcha general secretary Ajit Basnet questioned, “In a recent media address by the College Principal has said how friends of Padam Gurung had reached to him highlighting a threat on Padam Gurung’s life. The principal saying unless the complaint was given in writing and him not accepting verbal complaint is wrong. He is guardian of the college, who should not have waited for written complaint but acted on the verbal complaint made by the students. How can a 6th semester student, a president of college be ragged in that manner. Was funds for the upcoming college fest the reason for ragging?”

Highlighting the Anti Ragging Act of 2001, SDF asserted on the law entailing 3 years of imprisonment, the SDF said, “There are provisions for legal action to be taken. The Principal understood it was a form of ragging, yet he did not act. Apart from the complaint made to the principal, there is a video being circulated where it is clearly seen that fellow students were being ragged in the presence of the deceased college president. Despite that the Principal has not acted on the ragging”.

The SDF claimed that the College has anti ragging committee, but its administration has failed to implement it. “Principal has failed to give satisfactory statement and abstained from his responsibility. The education department should take action against him,” the SDF said.

SDF further questioned the viral audio clip where a woman has allegedly blamed a pub owner for hitting Padam Gurung, making him unconscious. The same was dispensed by Sikkim Police on Friday night through a press release, claiming it to be a different case from Padam Gurung’s death.

SDF stated, “The viral audio clip had given some clues on the incident but now police statement says the viral audio clip and Padam Gurung’s death to be not matching. Now many people are scared of giving statement, there is protection threat. For which government must convince and give assurance for protection to those providing evidences and statements”.

SDF also declined the stand so far that Gurung died after falling in the drain, claiming, “Padam Gurung was over 70 kgs, there is no chance that a drain of that size could have swept him. We challenge that if tomorrow one of us were to fall in the drain and even if 10 tanks of water were flown through the drain, a 70 kg person would not be swept that far where the body was found from the crime scene”.

SDF also pointed out a fear psychosis among students and the parents. They stated, “The students and youth are feeling scared of going to colleges now. There is fear of terror among the students and youth after Padam Gurung’s incident. To counter the fear, Government must convince the students and parents and take whatever actions are necessary. To not be able to do so is the weakness of the government”.

When EastMojo questioned about college elections being tampered by political parties, SDF clarified, “A College student is also a voter, it is his rights to have certain inclination towards any political party. However, he must not attend party events in college uniform. Gurung may be from any party, but he is a citizen first. SRCs in colleges, must not have any political affiliation. If they have affiliation, they must resign from the party or if necessary, the student can be removed from college. No where in college politics has SDF intervened”.

SDF further questioned the functioning of Namchi as a Smart City on the pretext of CCTV cameras installed around Namchi town. SDF student wing general secretary stated, “Smart City, a central government project has been sanctioned for Gangtok and Namchi. When it happens in a smart city, imagine what would happen in rural areas. Padam Gurung’s death happened in the middle of the town. But it looks like administration is not interested. If it were concerning someone who was a minister and MLA it would be solved sooner than this case”.

SDF also slammed Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, the elected representative from Poklok Kamrang constituency where the college is situated. SDF student wing highlighted how Namchi has become an epicenter of violence, claiming that a lot of attack has happened on the youth in Namchi.

SDF also urged the Sikkim Police to carry out a ‘thorough investigation impartially’ before the July 12 deadline, as earlier declared by Sikkim Police to complete the investigation. They supported the recent statement given by the Chief Minister for a CBI probe on the case.

While they praised the State Police for setting up the special investigation team to investigate the death of the student leader, they also questioned, “Over 10 days have passed since Gurung’s death yet the the crime scene has not been sealed. There are chances of tampering with many possible evidence”.

SDF further urged civil societies, organizations and political parties to not remain silent on Gurung’s death and make efforts to deliver justice to death of the student leader.

Also Read | Padam Gurung’s death: Students take out rally in Sikkim demanding justice

