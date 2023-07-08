Sikkim: Natural gas pipeline project inaugurated in Pakyong

Pakyong: The ground-breaking ceremony for North East Grid Natural Gas Pipeline Project in Pakyong district on Friday. The event organised by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited had the attendance of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The ceremony commenced with a bhumi pujan (ground-breaking ritual) with symbolic welding of the pipeline, marking a significant milestone in the project’s progress.

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), a joint venture company of five Petroleum PSUs, namely IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, OIL, and NRL, is implementing the North East Gas Grid Project. The project aims to connect the state capitals, major cities, and demand centres of the eight North Eastern States at an estimated cost of Rs 9265 crore.

The North East Gas Grid will be linked to the National Gas Grid, ensuring a consistent natural gas supply to all northeastern states. The Siliguri-Gangtok section of the pipeline will span a length of 197 km, with 47 km falling within Sikkim, starting from the Reshi Border and concluding at Ranipool near Saramsa Garden. The pipeline in Sikkim will follow the route of NH 717A, ensuring efficient connectivity and accessibility.

During his address, the Governor expressed his wholehearted support and assured the cooperation of the Government of Sikkim for the successful implementation of the North East Grid Natural Gas (NEGG) Project in the state. He acknowledged the tremendous opportunities that the project would bring, particularly in terms of accelerated industrial growth.

Highlighting the environmental benefits of natural gas as a clean fuel, the Governor emphasised its role in maintaining a cleaner environment with minimal carbon emissions. He underscored the significance of adopting clean energy sources to safeguard the well-being of future generations. Furthermore, he stated that natural gas would contribute to the overall development and improved quality of life for the citizens of Sikkim, promoting rapid progress and prosperity.

