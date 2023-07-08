Sikkim: Natural gas pipeline project inaugurated in Pakyong

Pakyong: The ground-breaking ceremony for North East Grid Natural Gas Pipeline Project in Pakyong district on Friday. The event organised by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited had the attendance of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.
The ceremony commenced with a bhumi pujan (ground-breaking ritual) with symbolic welding of the pipeline, marking a significant milestone in the project’s progress.
Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), a joint venture company of five Petroleum PSUs, namely IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, OIL, and NRL, is implementing the North East Gas Grid Project. The project aims to connect the state capitals, major cities, and demand centres of the eight North Eastern States at an estimated cost of Rs 9265 crore.
The North East Gas Grid will be linked to the National Gas Grid, ensuring a consistent natural gas supply to all northeastern states. The Siliguri-Gangtok section of the pipeline will span a length of 197 km, with 47 km falling within Sikkim, starting from the Reshi Border and concluding at Ranipool near Saramsa Garden. The pipeline in Sikkim will follow the route of NH 717A, ensuring efficient connectivity and accessibility.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During his address, the Governor expressed his wholehearted support and assured the cooperation of the Government of Sikkim for the successful implementation of the North East Grid Natural Gas (NEGG) Project in the state. He acknowledged the tremendous opportunities that the project would bring, particularly in terms of accelerated industrial growth.
Highlighting the environmental benefits of natural gas as a clean fuel, the Governor emphasised its role in maintaining a cleaner environment with minimal carbon emissions. He underscored the significance of adopting clean energy sources to safeguard the well-being of future generations. Furthermore, he stated that natural gas would contribute to the overall development and improved quality of life for the citizens of Sikkim, promoting rapid progress and prosperity.
Also Read | Padam Gurung’s death: Students take out rally in Sikkim demanding justice
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: Natural gas pipeline project inaugurated in Pakyong
- DRDO scientist talked about Indian missile system to Pak agent: Chargesheet
- AAP raises concern over Assam delimitation draft amid widespread protests
- Balasore accident: CBI makes first arrests, 3 railway staff held
- Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles, firing reported
- Bengal rural polls: Voting begins for 73,000 seats, 2 lakh candidates in fray