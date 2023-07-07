Sikkim: 10 injured after bus hits SUV in Bengal

Gangtok: At least 10 passengers were injured when a bus collided with a SUV in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district on Friday, police said.
The bus, belonging to the Sikkim Nationalised Transport, hit the Sikkim-registered SUV at Mamkhola near Bhalukhola on NH10, midway between Siliguri and Gangtok, around 10 am, police said.
Sikkim transport department officials said the bus was on its way to Siliguri when it met with the accident.
Police took the injured to a hospital in Sikkim. “We brought 10 persons including the driver and conductor to Rangpo Hospital in an ambulance. Another bus has been sent to ferry the rest to their destination,” the official added.
