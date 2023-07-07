Gangtok: Following the mysterious death of Namchi Government College president Padam Gurung, the students of the college took out a rally from college premises in Upper Kamrang village to Kisaan Bazaar in Namchi town on Friday demanding justice.

The students sought permission from the college principal and Namchi district police to take out the rally.

22-year-old Padam Gurung who was found dead under mysterious condition inside a drain in Sikkim’s Namchi town.

The members of the Student Representative Council (SRC) demanded justice for Padam Gurung’s death.

They stated, “Till today we have trusted the Sikkim Police to resolve this case and we still believe that the family will get justice. The rally is to showcase students’ unity and solidarity. The police need to conduct a fair probe to tell us whether it was accident or murder. We will wait for one week and will take further steps based on the police verdict.”

Following the death of Gurung, numerous video clips and audio conversations have gone viral. Taking the allegations into account, Sikkim Police has now summoned the restaurant owner where Padam was drinking with his friends prior to his death for interrogation.

On being questioned about the viral audio clip, members of the Student Representative Council said, “We feel that police should investigate on all the allegations at the earliest. If the restaurant owner is involved in the case then we feel he should be arrested and given strict punishment. We demand that the pub should be closed as the incident happened in the pub. Besides, students visiting such pubs either in Namchi or in any part of the state should not be served alcohol.”

On allegations of Padam Gurung being tortured in the college prior to his death, Bijay Dahal, Namchi Government College general secretary, said, “We do not feel Padam was tortured in the college prior to his death. When you are the president of the college, the pressure is immense and that cannot be termed as a torture.”

On the demand for security days before his death, Dahal said, “We cannot say it was a threat on his life but there was some sort of pressure on him and that prompted us to take the matter to the principal. The principal after listening to our (SRC) grievances, asked us to inform about the matter in writing.”

On the rumours that Padam Gurung was murdered for funds given for Annual College fest, he said, “This is merely a rumour. When funds are collected for college fest, it is deposited to the college’s principal and to the Student Representative Council. The incident has nothing to do with the college election. Everything will come to light after proper investigation by police.”

