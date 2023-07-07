Gangtok: Following the mysterious death of Namchi Government College president Padam Gurung, the students of the college took out a rally from college premises in Upper Kamrang village to Kisaan Bazaar in Namchi town on Friday demanding justice.
The students sought permission from the college principal and Namchi district police to take out the rally.
22-year-old Padam Gurung who was found dead under mysterious condition inside a drain in Sikkim’s Namchi town.
The members of the Student Representative Council (SRC) demanded justice for Padam Gurung’s death.
They stated, “Till today we have trusted the Sikkim Police to resolve this case and we still believe that the family will get justice. The rally is to showcase students’ unity and solidarity. The police need to conduct a fair probe to tell us whether it was accident or murder. We will wait for one week and will take further steps based on the police verdict.”
Following the death of Gurung, numerous video clips and audio conversations have gone viral. Taking the allegations into account, Sikkim Police has now summoned the restaurant owner where Padam was drinking with his friends prior to his death for interrogation.
On being questioned about the viral audio clip, members of the Student Representative Council said, “We feel that police should investigate on all the allegations at the earliest. If the restaurant owner is involved in the case then we feel he should be arrested and given strict punishment. We demand that the pub should be closed as the incident happened in the pub. Besides, students visiting such pubs either in Namchi or in any part of the state should not be served alcohol.”
On allegations of Padam Gurung being tortured in the college prior to his death, Bijay Dahal, Namchi Government College general secretary, said, “We do not feel Padam was tortured in the college prior to his death. When you are the president of the college, the pressure is immense and that cannot be termed as a torture.”
On the demand for security days before his death, Dahal said, “We cannot say it was a threat on his life but there was some sort of pressure on him and that prompted us to take the matter to the principal. The principal after listening to our (SRC) grievances, asked us to inform about the matter in writing.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On the rumours that Padam Gurung was murdered for funds given for Annual College fest, he said, “This is merely a rumour. When funds are collected for college fest, it is deposited to the college’s principal and to the Student Representative Council. The incident has nothing to do with the college election. Everything will come to light after proper investigation by police.”
Also Read | Sikkim police assures ‘thorough probe’ in student leader’s death
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Thousands of women protest in Moreh over removal of forces
- Padam Gurung’s death: Students take out rally in Sikkim demanding justice
- Why are only 3 of 43 Smart City projects functional in Mizoram?
- Heavy rains forecast over NE India, Assam under ‘severe flood alert’
- People in Manipur forced to become refugees in own country: CPI MP
- Congress worker killed in Bengal ahead of rural polls