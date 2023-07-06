Gangtok: The 88th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama was celebrated in Sikkim on Thursday at the Sera Jhe Dro Phen Ling Monastery in Chandmari, Gangtok. The commemoration witnessed the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, ministers, members of Parliament, and followers.
During his address, CM PS Golay reassured the audience of the Dalai Lama’s upcoming visit to Sikkim in October later this year, eliciting an enthusiastic response from the Buddhist devotees and Tibetan refugees in attendance. Golay said, “For the past few years, we have been making efforts to organise His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s visit to Sikkim. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hindered our plans.”
He stated that although a budget of Rs. 2 crores from the state’s Ecclesiastical Department was set aside last year for the Dalai Lama’s visit, he was unable to come. “We have allocated the budget in the hopes of welcoming him in October,” he said.
The chief minister further said that he had extended an invitation to the Tibetan leader earlier this year during a meeting in Delhi, which the Dalai Lama accepted.
During the event on Thursday, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for a community centre and multipurpose hall at Ser Jey Dro Phen Ling monastery. This project had been a long-standing demand from the public. Golay informed that the construction of this facility, which will cost approximately Rs. 9.90 crores, has already been sanctioned with an initial allocation of Rs. 2 crores.
Saying that his government is fulfilling the wishes of the Tibetan community, the CM announced that the community center will be inaugurated by the SKM government “in the coming year”.
Golay offered Mendel Ten-sum to the portrait of the Dalai Lama, as a token of respect, followed by the ceremonial cutting of a birthday cake symbolising enlightenment and festivities.
Additionally, he felicitated 11 members of the Tibetan Youth Congress who represented the Gangtok Tibetan Community in the ‘Tibet Matters Peace March’.
During the event, Lhakpa Tsering, the Tibetan Settlement officer in Gangtok, read a statement from the Central Tibetan Administration Kashag (Cabinet).
Jinpa Phunstok La, chairman of the Local Tibetan Assembly in Gangtok, read a statement from the Tibetan Parliament in Exile.
The program also featured captivating performances of cultural dances and songs by Tibetan artists from various organisations, showcasing the cultural heritage of Tibet.
