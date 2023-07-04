Gangtok: Sikkim has successfully planted over 1,15,000 trees since June 5 last year as part of its ambitious environmental protection campaign, known as ‘Mero Rukh, Mero Santati’.

The initiative aims to combat the declining fertility rate in Sikkim by planting 108 trees in the name of every newborn in the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The month-long tree plantation drive concluded on Tuesday in the Temi Namphing constituency of Namchi district, where 25,000 saplings were planted. The event witnessed the distribution of plant saplings and certificates from the ‘Mero Rukh, Mero Santati’ program to 250 newborn babies.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Golay and spiritual leader Om Nanda of the Heavenly Nirvana Path Organisation presided over the ceremony, which marked the collaboration between the spiritual leader and the state government during the month-long initiative.

Addressing the attendees, Golay dispelled rumours that the previous government had restricted Om Nanda’s entry into Sikkim, affirming that the spiritual leader was welcomed and revered in the state. He highlighted the inclusive nature of the Heavenly Nirvana Path Organisation, which embraces followers from diverse religious backgrounds, including Buddhism, Hinduism, and other faiths.

Golay emphasised that by planting 108 trees for each newborn, the government aimed to promote environmental consciousness from an early age. He further said that failure to produce the ‘Mero Rukh, Mero Santati’ certificate in the future would affect job prospects, making it an important identity document for Sikkimese individuals.

The chief minister urged the public to not only plant trees but also protect their growth from threats posed by both animals and humans. He asserted that preserving the environment was crucial for ensuring the long-term prosperity of nations blessed with natural resources.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Golay announced specific plans for the Temi Namphing constituency, including permanent residences for workers of Temi Tea Garden with allotted properties being strictly non-transferable.

Additionally, the CM proposed construction of a monastery and a watchtower in the tea garden area, and also assured adequate fencing to protect the planted trees.

Also Read | UCC neither necessary nor desirable in Sikkim: Joint Action Council

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









