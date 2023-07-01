Sikkim CM announces compensation for death of cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said cattle rearers who lost cows, pigs and other livestock due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) earlier this year will get compensation.
LSD had struck Namchi, Pakyong and Soreng districts a few months ago in which a large number of livestock were killed.
The animal husbandry and veterinary services department had taken several measures to contain the spread of the disease.
Addressing a function to mark Gwala Diwas at Jorethang town in South Sikkim, the CM said 2000 Holstein breed cows will be distributed among cattle rearers to boost milk production in the state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said 40 milk collection centres, each at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, will be constructed from next year to improve procurement.
He also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the best milk cooperative society in the state from this year.
Also Read | Monitor preparedness to deal with vector-borne diseases: Mandaviya
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: 1 convicted in Wokha for extortion, intimidation
- Hockey India’s Dilip Tirkey stresses on improving grassroot-level sports
- Sikkim CM announces compensation for death of cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease
- Covid vaccine fraud: Tripura police busts racket, 3 persons arrested
- Demonstrations held in Manipur demanding peaceful resolution to crisis
- Tripura Rath tragedy: CPI(M) seeks SOPs for organising religious festival