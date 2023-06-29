Gangtok: The Joint Action Council (JAC) has announced its plans to address the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Sikkim through a symposium involving all political parties and community organisations.

The symposium, scheduled for July 2 in Gangtok, aims to gather suggestions from various stakeholders, which will then be submitted to the Law Commission of India.

JAC has expressed concerns about the Sikkim government’s delay in submitting its suggestions on behalf of the Sikkimese people, despite the Law Commission’s public notice on the UCC implementation that was issued on June 14, 2023.

During a press conference held in Gangtok on Thursday, JAC Vice President Passang Sherpa emphasised the importance of presenting suggestions to protect Sikkim’s unique identity and culture.

Sherpa warned that if suggestions were not put forward, the UCC would standardise customary laws and practices across the country, adding that the tribal status of several communities in Sikkim would possibly be at stake.

He said, “Communities eyeing tribal status in Sikkim, including 12 communities will no longer be able to get tribal status under the UCC.”

Sikkim’s identity, as guaranteed by Article 371F of the Indian constitution, has been a prime concern for JAC. Sherpa shared, “Our big concern is whether the UCC will have an effect on Article 371F or not.”

He explained the potential impact of the UCC on Article 371F, and also stressed the need for a collective stand on the UCC through the upcoming symposium. The aim is to identify any threats to Article 371F posed by the UCC and present a legal standpoint to the Law Commission of India, he said.

Highlighting the immunity granted to Sikkim under Article 371F, Sherpa criticised the Sikkimese government for not utilising the same immunity during the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He expressed hope that the government would bring a resolution in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, similar to Mizoram and Meghalaya, to assert Sikkim’s exemption from the UCC. According to him, the resolution would protect Sikkim’s uniqueness and shield it from laws applicable nationwide.

JAC cited the recent resolution passed by the Mizoram Legislative Assembly opposing the UCC implementation in their state.

It also mentioned the submission of a resolution by the Khasi tribes from Meghalaya to the Law Commission of India, requesting the non-implementation of the UCC in tribal areas protected under Schedule 6 of the Indian Constitution.

So far, no political party, including the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party, has raised concerns about the implementation of the UCC in Sikkim.

