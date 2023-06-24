Gangtok: The Sikkim government has notified the establishment of a state boxing academy named after Jas Lal Pradhan, an Arjuna awardee boxer who had won the gold medal in the 1982 Asian Games, officials said.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang recently announced the setting up of the Jas Lal Pradhan State Boxing Academy.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Boxing has emerged as a popular game in Sikkim and the state government has established the academy to promote it further, according to the notification.
Also Read | Sikkim: No vigilance department if elected in 2024, says Ex-CM Chamling
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Railways allots more funds for Agartala–Akhaura rail project: NFR
- Google investing USD 10bn in India’s digitisation fund: Pichai tells Modi
- Boxing academy to come up in Sikkim
- Tripura by-poll: State BJP chief likely to contest from Dhanpur
- Active Covid cases in India dip to 1,653
- Meghalaya: BSF engages NESAC to train personnel for drone surveillance