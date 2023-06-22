Gangtok: A woman tourist, who hailed from Maharashtra, was killed in a tragic road accident near the Rimbi waterfalls located in the Geyzing district of Sikkim on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as 49-year-old Kabita Gadgil who came to visit Sikkim with her husband Rajiv Gadgil as tourists.
As per reports, her husband Rajiv Gadgil suffered grievous injuries.
The unfortunate incident occurred when a vehicle, driven by one Passan Norbu Bhutia of Tikluk, hit the tourists near the Rimbi waterfalls.
The driver of the car has been arrested and a case of negligent driving was filed against him by the Sikkim police earlier today.
