Gangtok: A woman tourist, who hailed from Maharashtra, was killed in a tragic road accident near the Rimbi waterfalls located in the Geyzing district of Sikkim on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 49-year-old Kabita Gadgil who came to visit Sikkim with her husband Rajiv Gadgil as tourists.

As per reports, her husband Rajiv Gadgil suffered grievous injuries.

The unfortunate incident occurred when a vehicle, driven by one Passan Norbu Bhutia of Tikluk, hit the tourists near the Rimbi waterfalls.

The driver of the car has been arrested and a case of negligent driving was filed against him by the Sikkim police earlier today.

