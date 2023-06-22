Uttarey: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay on Wednesday visited the flood-ravaged villages of Uttarey and Dentam in West Sikkim’s Geyzing district.

The Chief Minister took stock of the damages and connectivity issues of road and bridges that have occurred after the rainfall-induced flash floods on June 18.

Over six villages near Indo Nepal border remained cut off from the rest of the state following the flash floods. The roads and footpaths connecting Sahastra Seema Bal and Sikkim Armed Police camps in Chewabhanjyang have been completely cut off.

The CM visited the area and distributed relief materials such as groceries, rice bags, and blankets, along with cheques to the flood victims. The state-govt run trout farm in Simphok village was also swept away by flood.

Geyzing District Magistrate Yishey D. Yongda informed that in Maneybong Dentam constituency, a total of 32 beneficiaries had received the relief materials. She said, “So far, 10 houses have been fully damaged, but it is still in the verification process. We have set up a committee and will be visiting each and every spot physically. Many bridges and roads have been damaged. The chief minister was accompanied by the other officials during his visit to assess the damages.”

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay said, “I have urged the department to restore and open the roads as soon as possible along with the footpaths that have been damaged . A bailey bridge will be constructed temporarely for communication. The jawans of Sahastra Seema Bal and Sikkim Armed Police can have access to rest of the state through this road and footpath. The SSB and SAP jawans hiked downhill to meet me to address their grievances. We will open the roads immediately for them. I have come here as border areas are our priority.”

The Chief Minister further stated, “We have given the family of the deceased an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh. Those who have lost their houses, we have given them financial aid amounting to Rs 2-2.5 lakh. The houses that have been fully damaged will not be reconstructed but will be provided new homes under Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana.”

Assessing the damages in other parts of West Sikkim, CM Golay also spoke about the damages caused by flood to Rammam hydroelectric plant in Daramdin. He said, “Power Minister MN Sherpa has already visited the plant to take stock of the situation. If I get time, I will also visit the hydroelectric plant. The NTPC has faced major losses due to the flash flood. The bridges connecting West Bengal and Sikkim in Daramdin constituency have also collapsed but we will ensure connectivity there as well.”

Speaking about landslide at Pegong in Mangan district in North Sikkim, Golay said, “Even in Mangan district, the landslide at Pegong has cut off the villages and the National Highway which comes under GREF. We are in constant touch with them to restore road connectivity.”

Also Read | Sikkim: 238 taxis, 20 trucks waiting to transit Pegong landslide

