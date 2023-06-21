Sikkim: 9 ITBP personnel, 4 others injured in road accident

Gangtok: Nine ITBP personnel were among 13 people who suffered injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Theng in North Sikkim, officials said on Wednesday.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were going on leave when the incident took place, they said.
The vehicle was headed for Chungthang and then to Siliguri, the officials said.
Eight people were critically injured in the accident and they have been referred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok.
The remaining five were admitted to an Army hospital, they added.
