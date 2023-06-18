Gangtok: The incessant monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc in Sikkim as most parts of West Sikkim were ravaged by rainfall followed by landslides and swollen rivers on Saturday.
Several places such as Uttarey, Sopakha, Dentam, Sombaria, and many other villages have been affected by the heavy rainfall.
Due to incessant rains, the road connecting Uttarey to Sopakha was completely swept away in several places including two bridges. Even a nearby trout fish farm and poultry farm were also washed away. As per reports, there has been irreparable damage to the property. However, no casualties have been reported so far.
Similarly in Dentam area, the road connecting Dentam with Pelling and Gyalshing was completely washed away by Kalaz River. One Kaccha house and an RCC building belonging to one Phurba Lepcha, two crematory sheds and an excavator belonging to a local resident, Lok Bahadur Thapa, near Dentam bridge were also swept away by the rising water level of Kalaz River. Shifting the public to safer places is being carried out by the administration.
In Sombaria, a house belonging to Dawa Sangay Sherpa at Lower Okhrey was on the verge of collapsing due to last night’s incessant rainfall. All the occupants have been reportedly shifted to a safer location.
Due to the increase in the volume of the Ramam River, all the temporary bridges at border areas connecting West Bengal have been completely damaged.
Damages were also reported at NTPC station in Salayangdang where temporary sheds of the project site, including some machinery, were swept away by the Ramam River. However, no human casualty has been reported so far.
