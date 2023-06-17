Gangtok: Following the dharna by Citizen Action Party on Friday against the termination of three One Family One Job employees, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay reacted to the protest, claiming, “Only undisciplined employees terminated, not all.”

Speaking to the media queries following the state sports award ceremony at Gangtok on Saturday, CM Golay shared, “If an ad-hoc employee is undisciplined, they will be terminated. It is nowhere written that an employee who doesn’t work right or is undisciplined at their workplace…that the government must forgive them and keep employed. There is a provision of punishment also.”

Asserting the government’s decision to terminate the services of such government employees, Golay further stated, “Employees under OFOJ or muster roll, those that were terminated by the department, the reason to it is because those employees were not working or were indisciplined. Only indisciplined employees were terminated not all. In government service be it in regular or ad-hoc or under the One Family One Job scheme, once they are part of a department, seeking salary from the government, they must work right.”

Sikkim Chief Minister has also been facing sharp criticism for his ‘on-the-spot job orders’, in different rural parts of the state, particularly during his public meetings in Dentam and Rinchenpong in West Sikkim last week. During their dharna on Friday, CAP Sikkim also slammed the government for giving job appointments without following the service rules and not conducting recruitment examinations for such appointments.

Clarifying the government job orders given recently, Sikkim CM shared, “Wherever the department has vacancies, the government is giving jobs only there. This is a process that has been ongoing in the past. Even in the past, there were recruitments under OFOJ or muster roll, these recruitments are as per requirements, but the same recruitment is not regularly. We will recruit them on an ad-hoc basis which is the prerogative of the government, which the government can do.”

