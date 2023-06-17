Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay has promised to construct at least 5 playgrounds in every constituency of the state.
The chief minister said playgrounds in schools and community play an important role in nurturing sporting talents against big budget stadiums. He said Rs 30 crore has been allocated in the state budget for the year 2023-24 for construction of playgrounds.
The Chief Minister was attending the ‘Sports Awards’ organised by Sports and Youth Affairs Department in Gangtok on Saturday. During the event, cash incentives was provided to meritorious sportspersons.
Besides, sports kits were distributed to government schools and sports academies. In addition, one time grant for establishment of Khelo India centres at Pakyong and Soreng districst and grant-in-aid to state sports associations were also provided during the event.
Addressing the gathering, Golay said, “Every constituency should have at least 5 playgrounds instead of stadiums. For building playgrounds, Rs 30 crore have been allocated in the state budget for the year 2023-24. Sport events and competitions should be held at district and constituency levels. Every village should host league matches for nurturing the young talents.”
He further said, “The sports organisations must organise tournaments without worrying about funds. Govt will also provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to schools for organising sport activities.”
Highlighting development in sports infra, Sikkim CM said, “Our government has emphasised on the development of sports infrastructure. Many incomplete projects such as Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi has been completed. A stadium along with gym facilities will come up at Soreng, which will be inaugurated within this year. We have also given a fund of Rs 10 crore for reconstruction of Kyongsa stadium in Geyzing.”
“Every sports organisation must endeavour to train and nurture the athletes of the state. The state government will provide financial aid to organise national-level events in any sport disciplines from CM’s discretionary funds. The department and the government is always with the athletes,” CM Golay said.
