Over 400 stranded tourists rescued in Sikkim amidst heavy rains

Gangtok: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday rescued over 300 stranded tourists who were stuck in North Sikkim due to a road blockade following incessant rainfall since Thursday.

According to BRO, efforts are on to restore road connectivity as well as safe evacuation of tourists.

The BRO personnel have worked overnight amidst heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate rescue of tourists.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation was also being carried out by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) in collaboration with Sikkim Police.

As per official reports, over 2,000 tourists had been stranded in North Sikkim as the road near Chungthang was washed away due to flash floods on June 16. The stranded tourists in Lachen and Lachung villages of Mangan district are being evacuated using wooden ladders.

The road from North Sikkim district headquarters Mangan to Chungthang has been blocked at Pegong Supply Khola, disrupting vehicular traffic.

As per SSDMA, the evacuation process commenced at 11 am on Saturday and around 19 buses have been pressed into relief action along with 70 small vehicles.

Three buses and 2 light vehicles carrying 123 passengers and tourists, including 72 tourists from landslide-hit Pegong in Mangan district, have so far been evacuated and moved towards Gangtok. More buses and vehicles are being arranged and en route for the evacuation process, SSDMA stated.

According to the rescue team of SSDMA, the evacuation will be completed by Saturday evening.

