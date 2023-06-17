2,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim due to inclement weather

Gangtok: Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to a road blockade following incessant rainfall since Thursday, officials said.

The road from North Sikkim district headquarters Mangan to Chungthang has been blocked at Pegong Supply Khola, disrupting vehicular traffic, the officials said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

As a result, 1,975 domestic and 36 foreign tourists were stranded at hotels in Lachen and Lachung areas considered gateways to various places with scenic beauty.

Of the foreign tourists, 23 are from Bangladesh, 10 from the US and three from Singapore.

As many as 345 four-wheelers and 11 motorbikes were also stuck at various places in North Sikkim, the officials said.

The road clearance works will begin once the rain stops, they added.

Also Read | Sikkim battered by heavy rains, 90-year-old man swept away by river

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









