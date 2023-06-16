Gangtok: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully cleared the road blockage in Sikkim that occurred due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the region, said Defence official Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.
The state witnessed several landslides due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, which blocked the roads connecting Singtam–Dikchu–Rangran–Mangan–Chungthang.
“The damage started around 6:15 pm on Thursday on either side of Rangarang in Sikkim, when the road was blocked from both sides of the town due to landslides. The BRO personnel, under the BRO Project Swastik, immediately reached the site to clear the road block with heavy earthmoving equipment. They worked in heavy rain in the danger of falling slide and boulders and opened the road for traffic by about 10:00 pm at night,” the Defence official said in a press release.
However, as the rain continued throughout Wednesday night, landslide close to Singtam and near Rangrang were reported again in the wee hours of Thursday. Besides, flash flood on the road connecting Mangan to Chungthang washed away a portion of the stretch and a small bridge.
Taking note of the situation, the BRO personnel were on war footing to clear the debris of the landslide and opened the entire road in record time, working day and night in the inclement weather, the official release stated.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The BRO also further warned all tourists and locals to avoid the routes of recurrent landslides during the times of heavy rainfall and requested not to line-up on road blocks to prevent injury to personnel and damage of vehicle due to sudden landslides and flash floods.
Also Read | Flash floods hit North Sikkim, NH-10 submerged
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim landslide: BRO personnel clear road blockage in Singtam
- Assam Guv releases Urdu edition of book ‘Great Minds on India’
- Important things tourists should know before visiting Abu Dhabi
- Union Min R K Ranjan Singh cancels his progs in Kerala, leaves for Manipur
- Tripura: Bangladeshi nationals, Rohingyas held near Assam border
- COVID-19: India logs 96 fresh cases, active case tally down to 2,017