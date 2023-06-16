Gangtok: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully cleared the road blockage in Sikkim that occurred due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the region, said Defence official Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

The state witnessed several landslides due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, which blocked the roads connecting Singtam–Dikchu–Rangran–Mangan–Chungthang.

“The damage started around 6:15 pm on Thursday on either side of Rangarang in Sikkim, when the road was blocked from both sides of the town due to landslides. The BRO personnel, under the BRO Project Swastik, immediately reached the site to clear the road block with heavy earthmoving equipment. They worked in heavy rain in the danger of falling slide and boulders and opened the road for traffic by about 10:00 pm at night,” the Defence official said in a press release.

However, as the rain continued throughout Wednesday night, landslide close to Singtam and near Rangrang were reported again in the wee hours of Thursday. Besides, flash flood on the road connecting Mangan to Chungthang washed away a portion of the stretch and a small bridge.

Taking note of the situation, the BRO personnel were on war footing to clear the debris of the landslide and opened the entire road in record time, working day and night in the inclement weather, the official release stated.

The BRO also further warned all tourists and locals to avoid the routes of recurrent landslides during the times of heavy rainfall and requested not to line-up on road blocks to prevent injury to personnel and damage of vehicle due to sudden landslides and flash floods.

