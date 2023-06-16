ADB team calls on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang

Gangtok: An Asian Development Bank (ADB) team on Friday called on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and apprised him about planning for smart urban infrastructure.

The ADB team headed by senior urban development specialist Akira Matsunaga and senior project officer Bhavesh Kumar presented details of the upcoming urban infrastructure development projects in Sikkim following a visit to the project sites in Rangpo, Singtam, and Pakyong to Tamang.

The ADB officials apprised the chief minister on planning for a smart urban infrastructure that will be climate resilient, integrated, and sustainable.

Tamang urged the ADB team to commence work at the projects soon and assured full cooperation and support from the state government.

The ADB officials had earlier this week carried out site inspections in Rangpo and Singham Nagar panchayats on way to their visit to Gangtok.

The purpose of their Sikkim visit was to interact with the state government officials on implementation of integrated urban infrastructure development of eight major towns in Sikkim.

The ADB team’s first meeting with the state government representatives took place in Gangtok under the chairmanship of Urban Development Department Secretary M T Sherpa.

