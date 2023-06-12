Gangtok: Citizen Action Party, a newly formed political party, has given a one-week ultimatum to the state government to re-recruit the terminated employees under ‘One Family One Job’ scheme and Teesta Urja Hydro Electric Plant employee Parvati Mangar.
CAP stated that the reason for their termination is that either the individual or a family member of the terminated employees have attended a political events hosted by the opposition parties.
Notably, the ‘one family one job’ scheme was launched by the Pawan Chamling government in Sikkim in 2019.
Addressing a press conference in Gangtok on Monday, CAP spokesperson Bina Sharma informed that a memorandum has been submitted to the State Labour and Power department to reappoint the terminated employees with a period of one week.
She stated, “Parvati Mangar, who was working at Teesta Urja, was terminated without any valid reason after she was served a show cause notice. Later, she was fired as her political inclination was questioned in the show cause notice. It is safe to say that government pressurized the company to fire her.”
Highlighting the case of similar termination involving three employees under ‘One Family One Job’ scheme, Mangar said, “Two mothers, who were sole bread earners in their homes in South Sikkim, were terminated from jobs as a member of their families was with CAP. On one hand they talk of women empowerment, but are trying to curtail women’s freedom and power through transfer or termination.”
CAP spokesperson Prakash Parajuly termed Sikkim Public Service Commission as ‘Sikkim Prem Singh Commission’. He said, “The qualified candidates are forced to go to party events with party flags to get jobs. They need to appear for proper exams to check their merit or worth of being government employees or in the bureaucracy. But the Sikkim Public Service Commission has now turned into ‘Sikkim Prem Singh Commission’ as those with party affiliation or those who can please the government are recruited. In UPSC examination, only about 2 per cent candidates qualify to become bureaucrats in Sikkim. UPSC is known for its transparency, but the state has miserably failed in conducting exam in a transparent manner.”
Echoing similar views, another CAP spokesperson TR Sharma slammed Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay’s West Sikkim tour. He claimed, “Those who can please the leaders, are being given jobs on the spot. Why can’t the govt recruit on merit basis? What about the future of the educated youths of the state?”
CAP also highlighted other issues of the state such as women empowerment, women safety, reservation in the Legislative Assembly, among others. It also took a dig at the the state government for its schemes such as Aama scheme, Baini scheme, Sikkim Garib Jan Awas Yojana due to its poor execution in the past 4 years.
It also urged the public to vote for CAP in 2024 elections.
