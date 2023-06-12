Gangtok: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday rescued a vehicle and its passenger after a section of a road got washed away by heavy rains in Sikkim.
The incident occurred as a small cascade of water converted into a massive torrent of waterfall, washing away certain portion of the road from Singtam to Dikchu.
As per an official update from the BRO, a Mahindra Bolero vehicle ferrying four passengers and a driver was almost washed away when it tried to cross the waterfall around 3:30 am in the morning.
The vehicle was prevented from falling into deep gorge below the road as it got stuck against some boulders.
Members of the BRO, on receiving the information, immediately rushed to the site and rescued all four passengers and the driver, who were stuck inside the vehicle. The rescue team also ensured that the vehicle did not fall down the road.
It informed that safety measures were taken to extricate the passengers from the vehicle.
After almost one hour of efforts, the BRO was able to rescue all the passengers and the driver from the vehicle at about 5:30 am, it said.
“The officer on ground directed assembly of all the earthmoving equipment of BRO held nearby to save the vehicle from falling down. The JCB, the dozer, the tracked excavator and the paver, all were put into action,” the statement read.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“With methodical planning and while ensuring maximum safety measures, the BRO was able to finally pull out the bolero vehicle at 9:30 am in the morning,” it further stated.
The BRO then cleared the landslide ensuring smooth passage for travellers to ply on the road.
Also Read | Sikkim: CAP gives week’s ultimatum to recruit terminated employees under ‘One Family One Job’ scheme
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Security forces continue helping locals in conflict-torn Manipur
- Indian Railways briefly cancels India-Bangladesh trains in view of Eid
- Manipur crisis: Mizoram seeks Rs 10 crore relief from Centre
- EC issues directions for transfer, posting of officials in 5 states where polls are due
- Assam: IIT-G sets up facilities to develop sustainable materials
- Sikkim: BRO rescues passengers after heavy rain washes road, vehicle