Gangtok: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday rescued a vehicle and its passenger after a section of a road got washed away by heavy rains in Sikkim.

The incident occurred as a small cascade of water converted into a massive torrent of waterfall, washing away certain portion of the road from Singtam to Dikchu.

As per an official update from the BRO, a Mahindra Bolero vehicle ferrying four passengers and a driver was almost washed away when it tried to cross the waterfall around 3:30 am in the morning.

The vehicle was prevented from falling into deep gorge below the road as it got stuck against some boulders.

Members of the BRO, on receiving the information, immediately rushed to the site and rescued all four passengers and the driver, who were stuck inside the vehicle. The rescue team also ensured that the vehicle did not fall down the road.

It informed that safety measures were taken to extricate the passengers from the vehicle.

After almost one hour of efforts, the BRO was able to rescue all the passengers and the driver from the vehicle at about 5:30 am, it said.

“The officer on ground directed assembly of all the earthmoving equipment of BRO held nearby to save the vehicle from falling down. The JCB, the dozer, the tracked excavator and the paver, all were put into action,” the statement read.

“With methodical planning and while ensuring maximum safety measures, the BRO was able to finally pull out the bolero vehicle at 9:30 am in the morning,” it further stated.

The BRO then cleared the landslide ensuring smooth passage for travellers to ply on the road.

