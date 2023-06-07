Gangtok: Two trucks and an SUV met with an accident at 7th Mile, Ranipool, on the Gangtok National Highway in the wee hours on Wednesday.
It is learned that seven people have been injured and all of them were rushed to Central Referral Hospital in Tadong on Wednesday.
CCTV footage available with EastMojo shows the accident.
The National Highway (NH 10) remains blocked as one of the trucks toppled over the road. Authorities have advised all commuters heading towards Ranipool from Gangtok or vice versa to move via the Shyaari or Adampool bypass.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Sikkim CM reaches Nepal border to promote cross border trade
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Active Covid cases in country decrease to 2,831
- It’s time to move beyond the welfare state to the wellbeing state
- Sikkim: 7 people injured in multi-vehicle collision in Ranipool
- Ambulance set on fire in Manipur, mother, injured son among 3 killed
- PM Hasina stresses strengthened ties between armies of Bangladesh, India
- Manipur violence: Kuki women protest outside Amit Shah’s home