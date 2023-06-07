Gangtok: Two trucks and an SUV met with an accident at 7th Mile, Ranipool, on the Gangtok National Highway in the wee hours on Wednesday.

It is learned that seven people have been injured and all of them were rushed to Central Referral Hospital in Tadong on Wednesday.

CCTV footage available with EastMojo shows the accident.

The National Highway (NH 10) remains blocked as one of the trucks toppled over the road. Authorities have advised all commuters heading towards Ranipool from Gangtok or vice versa to move via the Shyaari or Adampool bypass.

