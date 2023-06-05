Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday announced that his government would create 500 new jobs in each of the 32 assembly constituencies of the state.
Addressing a function Sreebadam in West Sikkim, he said cancer patients in the state will be given medicines free of cost.
Tamang said the state government has also sanctioned the construction of 11,000 houses at a cost of Rs 17.52 lakh each.
He also said that his government has decided to build 108 government schools, equipped with modern facilities.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The chief minister also announced the construction of five playgrounds in each assembly constituency to encourage children to take up sports.
He further said that the honorarium for zilla panchayat and gram panchayats members will be increased soon.
Also Read | Sikkim’s financial condition improved since SKM came to power: CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- World Environment Day: Prez Murmu asks people to adopt eco-friendly approach
- 500 new jobs will be created in each constituency: Sikkim CM
- Does Guwahati need another flyover? Not really
- Are rich people more intelligent? Here’s what the science says
- Need to strengthen health-based surveillance system: Union Minister
- Here’s how technology is radically changing sleep as we know it