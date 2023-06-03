Guwahati: Sikkim and its neighbouring regions of Darjeeling have experienced a significant increase in male representation in national and international pageants in recent years. As the trend continues, a select group of eligible men is all set to represent Sikkim, Kalimpong, and Siliguri in the 19th Edition of Rubaru Mr India 2023 Championship.
Previously, such participation was rare in these areas. Notable names like Tseteej Shiwakoty and Kunzang Topgay Bhutia from Sikkim, Bimersh Rasaily from Kurseong, and Biswajit Roy from Siliguri had graced the prestigious stage of Rubaru Mr India. They later went on to represent India on international platforms, such as Mister Global, with the opportunity to participate in upcoming events like Mister National Universe in Thailand.
Sikkim’s Revan Pradhan, a 21-year-old from Gangtok who stands at an impressive height of 6.3 feet, is a fitness enthusiast and passionate about adventure sports. He was selected during auditions held on May 26 at Hotel DaysInn by Wyndham in Gangtok.
Despite being new to the pageant ecosystem, Revan exudes confidence in representing the state of Sikkim in this year’s highly anticipated 19th Rubaru Mr India 2023 Championship, which is slated to be held in August.
Likewise, during auditions held at Lakme Academy Siliguri in West Bengal, two other aspiring young men, Nawang Tshering Bhutia (21) from the sub-town of Pedong in Kalimpong district, and Mohammad Adarsh (22) from Siliguri, were selected to represent their respective regions at the contest.
Nawang, currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in English Literature at Government General Degree College in Pedong, aspires to become a police officer or actor. Nawang, who is 6 feet tall, will be the first contestant from Kalimpong district to ever grace the national pageant.
On the other hand, Adarsh, who stands at 5.8 feet, is a fitness trainer, athlete, and experienced model. Both contestants exuded confidence and shared their excitement about their upcoming journey in the championship. The grand finale of the event is expected to take place in August.
While Revan and Nawang are relatively new to the pageant industry, they have been working to bring recognition and honor to the regions they represent. In contrast, Mohammad Adarsh’s prior experience in modeling brings a valuable advantage, but equally pushes him to work hard with unwavering dedication and commitment on the national platform.
The auditions for the 19th Rubaru Mr India 2023 in Sikkim, Kalimpong, and the Darjeeling District were held in Siliguri and Gangtok on May 19 and May 26. The audition was curated by Yougan Tamang, the State Director of Rubaru Mr India .
Approximately 40 individuals participated in these auditions, which were supported by Rajson Enterprise, Voyage Hotels & Resorts, Ryzen Institute, Suyen Spa, Footprint Hotels & Travels, Lagstal Design Studio, Young Indians, Lakme Academy Siliguri, DaysInn by Wyndham Gangtok, Voice of Mirik, and Sikkim Chronicle, among others.
Model/Actor Sonam Barphungpa, filmmaker Mandira Chettri and MUA Menda Ethenpa from Sikkim also supported the event. These organisations are collaborating to ensure the success of the auditions, fostering the growth and recognition of talented individuals in the region.
