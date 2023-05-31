Gangtok: Sikkim celebrated four years of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government formation on Wednesday in Gangtok with Sikkim CM Prem Singh Golay batting for more Members of Parliament from Sikkim.

The CM suggested, “Since Sikkim has 6 districts now with two new districts being added, Sikkim now should have additional MPs. Say, for every three districts, we will have one MP. Before, when Sikkim had only 4 districts, such additions may, or couldn’t, have been made, but now that we have more districts we can have more MPs.”

Golay was addressing the government employees of the state whom he urged to collectively come together as ‘Team Sikkim’ for better coordination in the state, similar to the call for ‘Team India’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

He thanked the government employees for their coordination and cooperation with ‘a new government’ in these four years. He shared, “There were arguments against us that we were an ‘ad-hoc government’ one which would be disqualified in a year. They questioned if I would be CM or MLA or not even be allowed to contest in the Panchayat elections before 2019. Taking such criticisms as inspiration, we have governed for four years now under the guidance of our government employees. The works of Sikkimese government employees and the government collectively made ‘Team Sikkim’ for these four years.”

Golay equally acknowledged how the fourth-year celebration also marks the beginning of the election year in the 5th year of governance. “For the government, this is a transition year, but to the government employees in attendance, I wish to clarify that this is not an indication to incline towards us (SKM). I urge the government employees to see our governance for four years. In these four years, we have carried on the schemes and work left behind by the previous government. We have not victimized any of the government employees with revenge in our minds. We have worked for the benefit of the government employees throughout these 4 years because we know they have the power to run the government.”

