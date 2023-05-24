Gangtok: The state’s prestigious Ram Patro Memorial Award for ‘Excellence in Journalism 2022-23’ was awarded to journalist Yougan Tamang, on Wednesday during an award ceremony held in Gangtok.
The annual Ram Patro Memorial Awards for journalism is organised by Sikkim Express and Himali Bela in memory of their founder Ram Patro.
Yougan Tamang who is the co-founder of the digital news platform Sikkim Chronicle, shared that it was his maiden award in the field of journalism. He revealed that he made a decision to pursue journalism by co-founding the Sikkim Chronicle to bring about “a paradigm shift in the Sikkim media sector”.
In his acceptance speech, Tamang shared, “After nine years in this field, this is my first journalism award and I am super excited.” An elated Tamang thanked his parents, the Sikkim Chronicle team and the Ram Patro Memorial Award committee on the occasion.
MLA Aditya Golay handed over the award to Tamang in the presence of IPR secretary Namrata Thapa, Sikkim CM’s press secretary Bikash Basnet, Press Club of Sikkim president Shekhar Khawas, Journalist Union of Sikkim president Bhim Rawat, and members of the state’s media fraternity.
The Ram Patro Memorial Award 2022-23 was conferred to other journalists for various categories. The ‘Best Working Journalist in Sikkim Express & Himali Bela’ was presented by the IPR secretary to Deo Kumar Darjee, sub-editor of Himali Bela.
Darjee thanked the Ram Patro Memorial Award committee for recognising his work and expressed his gratitude to seniors who guided him in his journalism career.
Addressing the gathering, Soreng-Chakung MLA Aditya Golay congratulated the awardees and extended his best wishes. Recalling his initial association with Sikkim Express during his school days, he lauded the Ram Patro Memorial Awards initiative.
“Sikkim Express is the oldest English newspaper of Sikkim and we look forward to its golden jubilee celebration in the next few years”, said MLA Golay.
IPR secretary Namrata Thapa elaborated upon the Sikkim government’s initiatives to encourage and empower members of the state media fraternity by recognising their journalistic contribution though annual awards. She also stressed on the role of journalism in democracy.
The programme was also addressed by Chief Minister’s press secretary Bikash Basnet. He highlighted the steps taken by the state government to conduct exposure trips and fellowship programmes for the media fraternity.
