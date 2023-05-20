Gangtok: As discussions were held on the floor of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly with regard to the Power department’s State Bank of India (SBI) account, Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay responds to why a bank account for the concerned department was necessitated.
“Power department had opened a separate account in the SBI for power trading, a decision which was approved by the State government in November 2003. That time, we were not in power, Chamling was the Chief Minister then,” Singh told the house on Saturday.
His response comes after former CM Pawan Chamling, recently questioned the treasury bench saying, “The government doesn’t even know where the revenue from power is going.”
After Chamling raised the query, Singh, in his valedictory remark during the budget session answered as to “why funds of the Power department are deposited in the bank account without the government’s knowledge.”
He contended that Chamling raised the issue only to spread misinformation.
On the reason for having an SBI account for the Power Department, Golay explained, “Delay cannot be afforded in purchasing power, an essential commodity that needs to be purchased within the given deadline or power supply is shut down along with penalties imposed. The government process to take approval is slow and thus, the bank account of the Power department serves to purchase power immediately.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Chief Minister said that there is no monopoly of the Power department with regard to power trading as it is directly monitored by the Centre and the Eastern Region Power Corporation. “There is full transparency,” he added.
Golay then said that the past government purchased power from NTPC at high rates creating a payment due of Rs 250 crore. “After our government came, we paid the outstanding bill and stopped purchasing power at high rates,” shared the CM.
Also Read | Sikkim: What’s the ‘diamond mine’ Golay & Chamling are debating?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Rape accused convicted under POCSO gets 14 years rigorous imprisonment
- Manipur: Assam Rifles, Army working hard to bring peace
- Why does Sikkim’s power dept have an SBI account? CM Golay explains
- Now, other ex-SDF leaders accuse Chamling for making them join BJP
- Meghalaya: World Bee Day celebrated in different parts of Garo Hills
- Minecraft Legends is a reminder that lightning rarely strikes twice in gaming