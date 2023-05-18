Sikkim's Girish and the Chronicles to perform with American rock icon Guns N' Roses

Gangtok: Indian band Girish and the Chronicles will perform with American rock icon Guns N’ Roses.
The band from Sikkim will join Guns N’ Roses in a supporting act at a concert in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on June 1.
Girish and the Chronicles is known for music that resembles ’80s heavy metal and hard rock.
Sharing the news on Facebook, Girish Pradhan, the vocalist of the band, said, “Now I can’t wait to share stage with the one and only Guns N’ Roses! Time to Rock Mighty Hard!”
It will be the first Indian band to perform with Guns N’ Roses, which is known for songs such as ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, ‘November Rain’, ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.
Girish and the Chronicles earlier shared the stage with Hoobastank, Poets of The Fall, Destruction and Nazareth, besides Grammy-winning drummer Chris Adler during his tour of India in 2019.
The band has so far released three albums — ‘Rock The Highway’, ‘Hail To The Heroes’ and ‘Back on Earth’.
