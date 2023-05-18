Gangtok: At least 26 people, including 23 preparatory school students, were injured when a school bus carrying them overturned in East Sikkim district on Thursday, police said.
The bus overturned at Singbel on the outskirts of Makha in East Sikkim district, about 40 km from the state capital Gangtok.
Of the 26 people, 23 were students, one driver, and two staff members. The injured were immediately provided medical treatment, the police said.
Twelve of the seriously injured have been taken to STNM Multispecialty hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.
The other injured were in Singtam hospital, where they are receiving medical care and treatment, the police added.
So far no casualties have been reported. Three students have been declared critical so far.
According to reports, the students belonged to a child preparatory school in Makha.
