Sikkim Assembly presents Rs. 12146.51 crore annual budget 

Gangtok: The seventh session of the tenth assembly (Budget Session 2023-24) of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly commenced on Wednesday. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti and other legislators were in attendance.
The Chief Minister, also the Minister-in-Charge of the Finance Department, presented the Annual General Budget for 2023-24, comprising of the explanatory memorandum of the government of Sikkim, annual financial statement, estimates of receipts and demands for grants to the annual budget 2023-24.
Explaining the budgetary profile for 2023-24, the Chief Minister read, “Against a gross expenditure provision of Rs 12,146.51 crore the net outgo comes to Rs 11,806.51 crore after taking into account recoveries amounting to Rs 340 crore.”
While presenting the annual budget, the Chief Minister highlighted some of the notable allocations of the state government, including setting aside a ‘substantial amount’ for the resettlement of Pathing landslide victims, Rs 60 crore for new roads and ensuring that pending liabilities of the previous government are nullified to a large extent.
The state government has also quadrupled the allocation for the purchase of medicines for the veterinary sector and allocated adequate funds for the skilled youth start-up scheme to enable the state’s youth to become self-reliant and independent.
The state government has earmarked Rs 30 crore to construct playgrounds to engage the youth and provide better sports facilities.
Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said, “I am confident that this budget will pave the way for a brighter future for our state, and I look forward to working with all of you to make our vision a reality.”
