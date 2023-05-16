Guwahati: The 48th Sikkim Statehood Day was celebrated in Assam for the first time at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, on May 16, 2023. It was observed under the aegis of Sikkim House, Guwahati.

The event was celebrated in the presence of important delegates from both Sikkim and Assam.

The event was hosted by Abhishek Lama, Manager, North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi).

Tshering Y Das, IAS (Retd), Chairperson, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Assam graced the occasion as chief guest, while HS Das, IAS (Retd), Former State Chief Information Commissioner was the special guest.

The event commenced with the felicitation of the chief guest and the special guest following the lighting of the lamp.



The welcome speech was delivered by SS Meenakshi Sundaram, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Governor of Assam.

The message of the Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Golay was delivered by Jashoda Chetri, Assistant Resident Commissioner, Sikkim House, Guwahati.

the students of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati presented a traditional dance performance along with a fashion show in traditional dresses by the students of Veterinary Science, Assam Downtown University and Royal Global University.

Besides, a group song was also presented in the cultural programme of the event.

Apart from the chief guest and special guests, the other important dignitaries were Megh Nidhi Dahal, IAS, Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Karma Samten Paljor, former CNN IBN correspondent and the founder of EastMojo.



Representing the students, Youraj Sharma, a 4th-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara also addressed the event.

Dr Raj Prabha Moktan, Former Principal Director cum MD, NHM, Health & Family Welfare department, Govt of Sikkim, delivered a few words of gratitude on behalf of Sikkim.

“We should take this opportunity to strengthen inter-state relations in various developments and we look forward to Assam for the guidance. Ours is a unique nation and the Northeast is a special part of it. Mount Kanchenjunga is the guardian deity of Sikkim and Brahmaputra is the lifeline of Assam. The coming together of elements of nature, the interstate amalgamation with sharing of ideas homogenised the country called Bharat which is an ancient ongoing civilisation. We are grateful for this country which has given us the opportunity to unite such diversity in this ever-increasing divisive world. Sikkim is one of the pristine tourist destinations and we always welcome guests from Assam. Similarly, the Sikkimese also visit Kamakhya Temple and the Kaziranga too,” Moktan said.

Addressing the event, chief guest Tshering Y Das, IAS (Retd), Chairperson, RERA, Assam said, “I convey my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modiji, Govt. of India for coming up with this innovative decision to celebrate the statehood of different states of the Indian Union and by doing so the Govt of India has not only given us an opportunity to participate in and celebrate the vibrant diversity of the country but also worked on to strengthen the federal structure and unity of our country. This is a great opportunity to have people-to-people contact to foster brotherhood, goodwill and understanding among the different states and Union territories of the country.”

The event ended with a vote of thanks from Swapna Dutta Deka, IAS, Secretary to the Governor of Assam followed by the National Anthem.

