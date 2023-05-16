Gangtok: Sikkim celebrated its 48th Statehood Day on May 16 at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok with Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay in attendance along with other ministers and dignitaries.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of the Indian Union on May 16 1975 under the leadership of Lhendup Dorjee Khangsarpa, the first state’s first chief minister, who ushered democracy in the erstwhile Chogyal Kingdom.

The celebration began with the garlanding of LD Kazi’s statue outside the Chintan Bhawan premises by the dignitaries.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay in his address at the gathering highlighted the history of Sikkim as a democracy, claiming, “It has been the contribution of every former Chief Minister of the state from the first CM LD Kazi to me being the sixth, every CM, legislators, ministers, MPs have contributed to the development of Sikkim as a democracy. In the next two years, we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of statehood, a golden Jubilee in 2025. I thank the fighters for Sikkim’s democracy in the past for bringing us to this momentous occasion in democracy.”

Speaking on the state’s performance under the Indian union, CM stated, “All the promises given to Sikkimese people, we are fulfilling such promises steadily. Many feel no work has happened in Sikkim and many allege us as such through social media and media reports. But in these four years, the state’s revenue rose 57 per cent…all leakages have been controlled by the government so that all leakages can be stopped altogether in the future. We have not kept schemes on hold keeping elections in mind or as an agenda.”

Despite Sikkim being a young democracy Golay shared, “Despite being one of the youngest states in the country, Sikkim had made exemplary work and gained success as a state in these 48 years. The state government’s priority is national security. Whatever Sikkim is today is due to teamwork and to move it forward there is a need for unity. Before complaining to central leaders, we should verify the progress made by the state. Sikkim used to gain most revenue in agriculture, but now it’s not largely because people have refrained from agricultural practices.”

Talking about the recent progress of the state, Golay stated, “Sikkim has created opportunities for employment and business with a focus on agriculture, tourism and other sectors. G20 events have happened in Sikkim to unite Sikkim with other states of the country. Three events – B20, Startup 20 and C20 have happened in the state this year. We are given an opportunity to look back and also take pride in how far we have come in development.”

Highlighting the focus of the government towards the health sector, Sikkim CM shared, “Many new schemes were launched in the past 4 years with special focus on the health sector. 197 kidney transplants have happened in the state in 4 years. Dialysis treatment is free, with a free medicine supply. Eight ambulances with drivers and medical staff were just handed to 8 government colleges in the state. The state has come up with initiatives to improve the fertility rate in the state through various schemes of the government”. He also spoke about climate change and how Sikkim and North East are the lungs of the North East with their forest cover.

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya lauded the organic practice and its success in the state along with various social welfare initiatives to be some of Sikkim’s biggest successes. “Sikkim has become part of India after 28 years of independence, however, the contribution of the state is immense. Sikkim is best known for its hospitality as was evident in the recent G20 meeting where many delegates got emotional upon their return. Sikkim had worked towards women’s empowerment and climate change. Sikkim should continue with its brotherhood. We will continue the pace of progress in the state. We will continue to unite the people of the state with the country.”

