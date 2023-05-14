Gangtok: Sikkim played host to the Indian Football Awards 2023 organised by the Football Players’ Association of India (FPAI) at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC’s Lallianzuala Chhangte and Greg Stewart won ‘Indian Player of the Year’ and ‘Foreign Player of the Year’ awards respectively.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Likewise, Des Buckingham of Mumbai City FC was adjudged as the ‘Coach of the Year’ and Siva Shakti Narayan of Bengaluru FC was awarded as the ‘Youngest Player of the Year’.

Indian Football Awards is an annual award given by the FPAI in different categories on the basis of votes given by registered footballers.

Around 400 registered players had taken part in voting this time. The event was jointly hosted by Football Development Private Limited (FDPL) and Football Players’ Association of Sikkim (FPAS).

Sikkim Football Association president Menla Ethenpa was present as the chief guest along with former Indian team captains Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh, the latter being president of FPAI.

Sikkim has hosted the FPAI Indian Football Awards for the second time after hosting it for the first time in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Another highlight of the award function was an exhibition match wherein FPAI XI defeated Sikkim Stars 2-0. FPAI XI featured former Indian internationals and ISL players including ISL players Arindam Bhattacharya, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jackichand Singh, Siva Shakti Narayan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Gurjinder Singh and others.

Likewise, Sikkimese footballers playing in professional clubs in and outside the state played for Sikkim Stars which included ISL players Phurba Lachenpa and Nim Dorjee Tamang and shortlisted players from the recently concluded Sikkim Premier League.

FDPL and FPASa jointly felicitated present and former Sikkimese footballers including Kunzang Lachungpa, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Phurba Lachenpa, Biswa Darjee, Evan Thapa, Asish Chettri, Bijendra Rai, Lako Phuti Bhutia, Asish Pradhan, Asish Rai, Kushang Subba, Komal Thatal, Namgyal Bhutia, Novin Gurung, Uttam Rai, Suraj Rawat, Dilliram Sanyasi and Muskan Subba and senior women’s national team coach Suren Chettri.

Also Read | Amid violence, 12-year-old boxer shines light on Kuki-Meitei unity

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









