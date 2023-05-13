GANGTOK: With the theme ‘Dharma, Ecology, Media and Entertainment’, a one-day Civil (C20) meeting as part of G20 events was held in Sikkim’s Gangtok on Saturday.
The event, organised by Chinmaya Mission, had over 9 speakers from different fields delivering their presentations.
Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the event as the chief guest. Sikkim Legislative Assembly speaker Arun Upreti, resident mentor of Chinmaya Mission Swami Mitranandaji, among others also attended the event,
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in his address, suggested that the discussions from C20 should reach the rural parts of Sikkim and India as a whole.
Sharing how Sikkim has been an environment-worshipping society, the Governor said, “Sikkim people are aware of the environment and believe in forest deities and worship them. We should give more attention to environment-related concerns. We have the potential to make that change. The youth are the future of the country and the state. We have to return to the state of being together under Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The C20 and G20 will revive that.”
Similarly, speaker Arun Upreti, in his address, said, “Sikkim being exemplary of unity in diversity, every possible step is being undertaken for social, economic and political justice for the people.”
Resident mentor of Chinmaya Mission Swami Mitranandaji said, “India is giving a peep into ancient India and to see the entire earth as one family and not just as humans. This is a lesson to a person who is divisive; those with great vision see Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. How we bring people together is the reason why this C20 discussion is happening.”
The Swami congratulated Sikkim for taking up this national duty with the event in Sikkim.
On the occasion, Sikkim’s social workers Lakpa Moktan and Phurba Wangdi were felicitated.
The one-day C20 meet was divided into three sessions with three speakers on each theme. The themes – dharma (spirituality) was led by Swami Swatmanandaji along with Brahma Kumari spiritual guru BK Sonam and Bhutia linguist Tsewang Gyatso.
The second session on the theme Ecology was led by ecologist Ghanashyam Sharma along with environmentalists Priyadarshinee Shrestha and Bharat Kumar Pradhan.
The final session of the day was on the theme media and entertainment which was led by filmmaker Ugyen Chopel along with journalists Karma Paljor of EastMojo and Nirmal Mangar of Sikkim Chronicle.
