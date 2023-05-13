Gangtok: EastMojo Editor-in-chief Karma Paljor advocated for the freedom of the Press at the Civil (C20) event in Gangtok on Saturday. Paljor was one of the nine invited speakers at the event organised by Chinmaya Mission which had three themes: spirituality, ecology and media and entertainment.

Paljor spoke in the third and final session on Media and entertainment alongside prominent Nepali filmmaker Ugyen Chopel and journalist Nirmal Mangar of Sikkim Chronicle.

In his address at the session, Paljor batted for Freedom of Press, wherein he stated, “I am a strong proponent of Freedom of Press. The theme Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam holds true for us ‘journalists’ because we have a responsibility to one world and one family. The responsibility to inform people – of the bad and the ugly. But our job is becoming increasingly difficult because of a host of reasons. Can we truly live up to our responsibility to Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam if we are constantly threatened, intimidated and jailed? Today, the press is under attack by those who are scared of the consequences of truth emerging from the shadows: to them, I say, you can delay, but never deny the truth. That said, we are also responsible for the decline of journalism. Our power to question those in power and report from the ground has declined. This has led to public distrust. There is a lack of faith in journalists. We have failed to deliver objectively: dispassionately and accurately. That said, is the big problem solely on those attempting to throttle our freedom to do our job? Have we lost our spine?”

Reminding the gathering about the responsibility of journalists, Paljor stated, “Let us not forget, just as with great power comes great responsibility, with great freedom comes great accountability to you, the public. To be truthful, honest, and unwavering in our quest for information. Freedom and accountability are symbiotic, not mutually exclusive. The first step towards freedom will come from within we must, at all costs, shun the madness for TRPs and cheap thrills and revert to being journalists again. I will never support government regulation over the press, but, at the same time, what can we expect if we do not learn to behave?”

Speaking on EastMojo’s extensive coverage of Manipur violence, Paljor shared: “Today, I am glad that just as several journalists and their editors were busy dousing petrol on the inferno that was Manipur, others took extreme caution and care to diffuse tensions. The press needs its regulations and its regulators, part of that has already been done in the name of establishing the Editors Guild of India, the Press Council of India and the state-level units of the Press Club of India. They must be empowered to act and blacklist those who, while claiming to be of this noble and honest profession, sully its name every day in the name of ratings and favours.”

The EastMojo Editor-in-Chief also made policy recommendations for the govt to be imposed on media industries to ensure preserving and propagation of the message across the world.

He suggested, “Give journalists health and life insurance. Penalise those who publish fake news should be penalised after consultations and confirmations by requisite regulatory bodies. Consult fact-checking bodies and agencies and rope them in to work with them so that propaganda remains just that, and not news. Every journalist who wants press freedom is also aware that with freedom comes responsibility and accountability. Ensure that readers can differentiate between news agencies and portals from social media pages masquerading as “news sites”. Create awareness among people and help them understand the difference between news, reports, features and opinion. Help local journalists by training them in writing, and reporting to help them elevate their voices to a global level, take climate change for example. Everything Sikkim does in its fight against climate change has resonance with a global audience. The entire world knows what a complex ecosystem the Himalayas are, and as the Himalayan state, we are at the forefront of the fight against climate change. Release data timely, make the public more aware of state finances, and help the readers learn about their state’s shortcomings. The government first answers to its people, not to a political party. Teach that to the people.”

