Miss Universe Japan to star in NE India's biggest music video in Sikkim

Gangtok: The Miss Universe Japan finalist and Miss Aura International, Miho Sugawara is set to star in Northeast India’s biggest music video, which is being produced by acclaimed filmmaker Lorence Kachari, an official release said on Thursday.
The music video is expected to be the grandest ever made in the region and will feature state-of-the-art VFX and CGI technology, a first for Northeast India.
This is expected to provide a significant boost to the tourism industry in the region, particularly in Sikkim.
As per the official statement, the upcoming music video will be the first to use AI-based technology and virtual production, making it one of the costliest music videos ever made.
According to Kachari, the team is excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to Northeast India and compete with the best in the world.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“In addition to being a Miss Universe Japan finalist, Miho Sugawara is also an executive director for Miss Eco Japan and an entrepreneur. She is expected to bring her wealth of experience and expertise to the project, making it a truly international collaboration and with his expertise and vision, Kachari is expected to create a truly spectacular music video that will put Northeast India on the map,” the press release stated.
The music video is expected to have a significant impact on the region’s tourism industry and will showcase the beauty and diversity of Northeast India to the world.
Also Read | New tracks Wednesday: Alan Walker, Alice Glass & more …
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Calcutta HC chief justice sworn in
- Miss Universe Japan to star in NE India’s biggest music video in Sikkim
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says protesters to be dealt with “iron fist”
- India logs 1,690 Covid infections in a day; active cases below 20,000
- Meghalaya police nabs 3 persons in seperate drug-related cases
- Interlocutor AK Mishra to arrive in Tripura on May 12: Pradyot Debbarman