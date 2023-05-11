Miss Universe Japan to star in NE India's biggest music video in Sikkim

Gangtok: The Miss Universe Japan finalist and Miss Aura International, Miho Sugawara is set to star in Northeast India’s biggest music video, which is being produced by acclaimed filmmaker Lorence Kachari, an official release said on Thursday.

The music video is expected to be the grandest ever made in the region and will feature state-of-the-art VFX and CGI technology, a first for Northeast India.

This is expected to provide a significant boost to the tourism industry in the region, particularly in Sikkim.

As per the official statement, the upcoming music video will be the first to use AI-based technology and virtual production, making it one of the costliest music videos ever made.

According to Kachari, the team is excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to Northeast India and compete with the best in the world.

“In addition to being a Miss Universe Japan finalist, Miho Sugawara is also an executive director for Miss Eco Japan and an entrepreneur. She is expected to bring her wealth of experience and expertise to the project, making it a truly international collaboration and with his expertise and vision, Kachari is expected to create a truly spectacular music video that will put Northeast India on the map,” the press release stated.

The music video is expected to have a significant impact on the region’s tourism industry and will showcase the beauty and diversity of Northeast India to the world.

