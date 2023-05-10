Gangtok: Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party has demanded scrapping of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) for taking decision to conduct mains exam instead of re-examination for state civil service examination. SDF also cited nepotism and backdoor entry for few candidates as the reason for government’s failure to conduct re-examination.
SPSC had conducted examination for 62 posts of Under Secretary, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Accounts Officer in the State Government on January 16. The same had come under scrutiny after allegations of rampant cheating and indifference shown by invigilators at the examination hall.
SDF spokesperson Rinzing Norbu Dorjee Bhutia at a press conference in party’s office asserted, “SKM is the first government to ever take back its own conducted examination in January. The notification from SPSC is ‘Hawa Mithai’ (sweets) for the candidates when the entire preliminary examination has now been scrapped and instead of conducting re-examination, they are now pushing all 8000 candidates into mains. The problem here is that putting all 8000 candidates gives easy chance for government to carry out malpractices by allowing their favoured candidates to get through the mains examination. The decision of SPSC is nepotism, favouring.”
Demanding a re-examination and scrapping of SPSC, SDF challenged the State Government and the SPSC to bring UPSC officials to conduct re-examination. “SPSC is incapable of conducting recruitment examination. There is no statement from SPSC so far, just a report was published on social media. There is an internal inquiry report, make it public stating the reason for not conducting re-examination. We feel SPSC must be scrapped and UPSC must be brought to conduct re-examination.”
Speaking on behalf of the 8000 applicants, Rinzing Norbu further stated, “There are rumours that the seats have already been sold, but the government is trying hard to cover that up with the upcoming Mains exam, making it easier for them to allow favoured candidates to go through. But think about those candidates who waited 6 years for this recruitment examination to happen.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On the silence maintained by the candidates, Rikzing Norbu said, “The applicants fear that if they come out speaking against it, they will be denied the chance to clear the exam. Much worse, their existing parent or family member in government sector might be victimised. Hence, they are keeping shut.”
Also Read | JAC to Sikkim will be like RSS to BJP: JAC
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: SDF demands scrapping of SPSC over cheating in recruitment exam
- Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD
- Assam govt inks MoUs worth Rs 8201cr; big breakthroughs expected: Himanta
- IIT-Mandi identifies microbial pairs that convert cellulose waste into useful chemicals
- Eco-friendly materials add bling to India’s jewellery market
- Pakistan, China agree to extend CPEC to Afghanistan