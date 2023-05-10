Gangtok: Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party has demanded scrapping of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) for taking decision to conduct mains exam instead of re-examination for state civil service examination. SDF also cited nepotism and backdoor entry for few candidates as the reason for government’s failure to conduct re-examination.

SPSC had conducted examination for 62 posts of Under Secretary, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Accounts Officer in the State Government on January 16. The same had come under scrutiny after allegations of rampant cheating and indifference shown by invigilators at the examination hall.

SDF spokesperson Rinzing Norbu Dorjee Bhutia at a press conference in party’s office asserted, “SKM is the first government to ever take back its own conducted examination in January. The notification from SPSC is ‘Hawa Mithai’ (sweets) for the candidates when the entire preliminary examination has now been scrapped and instead of conducting re-examination, they are now pushing all 8000 candidates into mains. The problem here is that putting all 8000 candidates gives easy chance for government to carry out malpractices by allowing their favoured candidates to get through the mains examination. The decision of SPSC is nepotism, favouring.”

Demanding a re-examination and scrapping of SPSC, SDF challenged the State Government and the SPSC to bring UPSC officials to conduct re-examination. “SPSC is incapable of conducting recruitment examination. There is no statement from SPSC so far, just a report was published on social media. There is an internal inquiry report, make it public stating the reason for not conducting re-examination. We feel SPSC must be scrapped and UPSC must be brought to conduct re-examination.”

Speaking on behalf of the 8000 applicants, Rinzing Norbu further stated, “There are rumours that the seats have already been sold, but the government is trying hard to cover that up with the upcoming Mains exam, making it easier for them to allow favoured candidates to go through. But think about those candidates who waited 6 years for this recruitment examination to happen.”

On the silence maintained by the candidates, Rikzing Norbu said, “The applicants fear that if they come out speaking against it, they will be denied the chance to clear the exam. Much worse, their existing parent or family member in government sector might be victimised. Hence, they are keeping shut.”

