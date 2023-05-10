Save Sikkim Party launched to attract only Sikkimese voters

GANGTOK: A new regional political outfit Save Sikkim Party (SSP) was launched in Gangtok on Wednesday, led by Kaziman Chettri, a former government employee and his associate Sishir Khadka.

The symbol of SSP is a ‘mobile phone’.

Addressing a press conference, Chettri highlighted the party’s principles to be total protection of Article 371F, old laws of Sikkim.

He stated, “Only Certificate of Identification and Sikkim Subject Certificate holders should be allowed to vote in Sikkim, which is achievable through Article 371F (k). The party will give a new direction to the Sikkimese youth with the call for Sikkim for Sikkimese.”

“There may be criticism that so many political parties are formed, especially before elections. However, our party is different. There are several issues related to Sikkim that have been ignored by established political parties like the rising influx,” said Chettri, who has filed many RTIs pertaining to the protection of Article 371F.

Chettri contended, “By the 2029 Assembly election, the Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member of Sikkim would be a non-Sikkimese if influx is not curtailed. The rising influx from outside and the declining fertility rate among the local population would vastly change the state’s demography in coming years.”

