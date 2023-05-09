Gangtok: Hamro Sikkim Party president Bhaichung Bhutia has claimed that the health sector in rural areas of the state is in a “dismal condition”.

Bhutia also alleged that Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s flagship scheme ‘Garib Jan Kalyan Praksotha’ is a scam.

He said, “We had urged the state government to invest in the infrastructural development of the existing hospitals across the state. But the government built a hospital at Namchai with an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore. The government is not focussing on the uplift of the rural healthcare system. We can see ample shortcomings in the health sector in rural parts of the state.”

On the resignation of Health Minister MK Sharma due to the immigrant row, Bhutia said, “Health Minister MK Sharma never received any support from the government. The government tried to come up with a scheme called ‘Su Swastha Yojana’ for government employees, which was scrapped before implementation as MK Sharma opposed the scheme for the existence of brokers. The negotiation for the hospitals on behalf of the patients was to be done by brokers.”

Bhutia also slammed SKM’s Garib Jan Kalyan Prakostha, which is being led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay‘s son Prabhakar Golay. He stated, “Garib Kalyan Praksotha is also a scam wherein patients are given Rs 2 lakh, while SKM supporters get Rs 5 lakh.”

He further said, “Garib Jan Kalyan Prakostha needs experienced health professional or senior bureaucrats who is independent to lead the scheme. Putting the Chief Minister’s son there is not correct. He has no idea of the health sector. He is being misused. They conduct health camps instead of bringing patients to hospitals. When patients visit hospitals, doctors are busy in health camps. There is a big flaw and hence most people are opting to go outside of the State for treatment.”

