Gangtok: Following the brutal attack on Joint Action Council (JAC) general secretary Keshav Sapkota on April 8, the civil organisation observed the 50th anniversary of the historic May 8, 1973, Tripartite Agreement at Singtam town on Monday.

The anniversary was graced by crown prince of erstwhile Sikkim kingdom Jigme Wangchuk Namgyal along with Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) convener Tseten Tashi, vice presidents of JAC Duk Nath Nepal and Passang Sherpa, among others.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Addressing the gathering, JAC vice president Duk Nath Nepal said that JAC in Sikkim is akin to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Mizoram Youth Association.

“The Joint Action Council can be Sikkim’s own RSS or Mizoram Youth Association. Every community has its own organisation, be it SIBLAC or Khas Chettri Bahun Organization, which works for their respective communities. There is a need for an association that speaks solely for Sikkim or for the people of the state. We feel JAC is that answer as the members include every Sikkimese citizen.”

JAC also welcomed the formation of district councils in the six districts of the state.

Asserting the role played by JAC during the distortion of Sikkimese definition by the Supreme Court judgement of January 13, Duk Nath Nepal said, “JAC was formed on January 13, 2023, when Sikkim needed to be rescued. The state government, which was supposed to be the fire brigade, did not come. We want to leave JAC soon to form a permanent group with district councils that fights for Sikkim, or else, we will be made refugees in our own land.”

Speaking on the historic May 8 Agreement, Nepal said, “We have lost our country for the wrong that was done between 1973 to 1975. Their wrongdoings are the result we are facing today. The central leaders don’t understand our language or our sentiments. Had it been ruled by a King, he would have understood. But our ancestors made a mistake by undoing monarchy. We were two lakh Sikkimese who became Indian in 1975. Now, with new amendments in Finance Bill, 140 crore Indians will enter Sikkim.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nepal also blamed the brokers between the State government and Central government who are benefiting from all the Sikkimese issues. “Sikkimese people should listen to us and not the brokers who mislead the government. We will fight back. Generations will come who will fight back for our rights. We are believers of Buddha’s peace but we also know how to retaliate. The brokers label us as anti-nationals and book us on sedition charges. We do not feel we are anti-nationals,” said Nepal.

JAC vice president Passang Sherpa said, “When driver’s association was organising blood donation camp at Singtam, JAC general secretary Keshav Sapkota was attacked and he sacrificed his blood for the protection of Sikkimese people. We know who was behind it and every Sikkimese knows about it.”

Sherpa highlighted the significance of May 8 telling how the tripartite agreement ushered in democracy in Sikkim. He stated, “We want people of the country to know about the significance of the tripartite agreement between Sikkim Raj Darbar, Indian government and political parties of Sikkim. We want to tell them not to do injustice to Sikkimese people by taking our special status and rights.”

Sherpa said, “In our recent visit to Delhi, we questioned the central leaders as to who is included in the recent addition of clause 5 in IT exemption. We questioned them about the mechanism to check them. They responded claiming Article 14 has been implemented in Sikkim, hence the new clauses were added to IT exemption. It was the doing of finance ministry to include Article 14 taking away our rights. But 371F cannot include Article 14. When Article 14 enters Sikkim, we will be in a desert.”

Also Read | Sikkim: Joint Action Council gen secy attacked ahead of protest rally

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









