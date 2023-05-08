128 Sikkim students return home from violence-hit Manipur

Gangtok: One hundred and twenty-eight students of Sikkim on Monday returned home from violence-hit Manipur, officials said.
The students who were stranded in Manipur were brought home by the state government under ‘Operation Guraas’, they said.
The Sikkimese students were evacuated first to Kolkata by flights on Sunday from where they were brought to Siliguri by the buses late last evening.
They spent a night in the North Bengal town at the facilities arranged by the state government before boarding SNT buses on their way to the Himalayan state this morning.
The Sikkimese students reached the border town of Rango in the afternoon and were taken to their respective destinations in vehicles arranged by the state government.
The returning Sikkimese students were studying in various professional institutions in Manipur.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Upon arriving in Sikkim, the students and their guardians expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and all officials involved in the operation.
Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of at least 54 people.
Also Read | Can anyone decide how the Bhutias, Lepchas of Sikkim will vote in 2024?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Deadwood’ cops to be offered VRS after thorough review: Assam DGP
- Tripura: Man lynched to death for stealing goat
- 128 Sikkim students return home from violence-hit Manipur
- 20 students from MP currently in violence-hit Manipur: Minister
- Manipur violence: SC tells Centre, state to up security, relief and rehabilitation
- Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur, security upped at Myanmar border