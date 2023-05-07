Sikkim's public representatives work among people: MP Indra Hang Subba

Yuksom (Sikkim): Rushing around the holy grounds of Norbugang, Indra Hang Subba is busy working with volunteers to get things ready for the first edition of Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival (SALF).
While often people can be seen jostling to take pictures or shake hands with their local MP, the air of ease around Subba, the sole Lok Sabha member from Sikkim, makes one wonder if he is not popular. However, the 34-year-old says people here “don’t go crazy” since all public representatives in the state regularly spend time with them.
“We go among people every day and we are with them. So, leaders are not treated as celebrities here. We meet people and we sit with them. You might have seen me working here with the volunteers the whole day. All the other (public) representatives also work like that,” the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader said.
“Having a (public) representative at an event is a very normal thing in Sikkim. We don’t believe that we should have that type of status. Protocol is there, which is the law, we should follow that but apart from that, we have always been with the people.
“So when ministers, or MLAs, or MPs come to a place, it’s not a very new thing for the people of Sikkim. We are always with them, that’s why they don’t go crazy, although they love us,” he added.
Talking about the SKM’s efforts to revive the state’s art, culture and literature, Subba said the idea behind events like the SALF is to encourage the youth to broaden their perspective and understand the social structure of the country.
“We want to encourage our youngsters to learn something from the experts who have come from different parts of the country and will be speaking from different perspectives. So, we want our youngsters to have that perspective, to understand the social structure of not just the country but the entire world,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Organised by the state government and Teamwork Arts at the historical site of Norbugang, the SALF, which started on Saturday, will see discussions on wide-ranging topics, including climate change, wildlife conservation, history, culture and ethnicity, poetry, architecture, folklore, mental health and writings from the northeast.
The three-day festival will see the participation of authors Chuden Kabimo, Ankush Saikia, Hoihnu Hauzel, Anand Neelakantan and Anuja Chauhan, among others.
Also Read | Sikkim rescues 128 students from violence-hit Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Police seize 35,300 cough syrup bottles in Karimganj
- Sikkim’s public representatives work among people: MP Indra Hang Subba
- Andhra Pradesh arranges flight to evacuate affected students from Manipur
- Tharoor slams BJP over Manipur situation, calls for imposition of President’s rule
- Cong seeks EC action against PM for his ‘Cong shielded terrorism’ remark
- Asian Championships: Jeremy wins silver in snatch but fails to complete his event