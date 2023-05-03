Gangtok: The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Army Command, Lt General R P Kalita on Wednesday called on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and discussed issues related to cooperation between the army and the civil administration.
Tamang appreciated the assurance provided for every possible assistance from the army especially towards nation-building and development of border areas as envisioned by the Government of India, an official release issued by the Information and Public Relations department said.
The Sikkim chief minister reiterated his utmost respect for the armed forces for their selfless service and dedication and extended his gratitude to the officer for his visit.
Lt Gen Kalita was accompanied by Lt Gen Viresh Pratap Singh Kaushik, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps and Major Gen Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding Black Cat Division, it said.
GOC-in C of Eastern Army Command calls on Sikkim CM