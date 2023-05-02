Gangtok: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued 40 tourists stranded in Sikkim’s Nathula area due to heavy rainfall on Monday, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Rescue operation launched by Border Roads Organisation in Sikkim’s Nathula area

According to the BRO, the rescued people were served hot meals and given shelter in the BRO detachments and were sent back to Gangtok after the road was opened.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert and forecast very heavy to heavy rainfall and hailstorms in Sikkim this week.

