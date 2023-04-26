Gangtok: Union of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday reviewed the various central schemes being implemented in Sikkim.
Chairing a meeting, he discussed the status of the central schemes with officers of the state government.
The state departments made presentations on the status of schemes such as MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, among others.
Mishra, in his brief address, expressed satisfaction with the progress in the implementation of the schemes in Sikkim and lauded the state departments for their work.
He said the Centre was committed to ensuring development throughout India with the proper execution of various centrally-sponsored schemes.
The minister is on a two-day visit to Sikkim.
